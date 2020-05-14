Back from Maharashtra: 65-yr-old migrant dies at UP screening camp, tests positive later

The cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem and the viscera has been preserved for further investigation, informed the CMO. (File Photo/Representational) The cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem and the viscera has been preserved for further investigation, informed the CMO. (File Photo/Representational)

A 65-year-old migrant worker back from Maharashtra’s Kalyan to his home district Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh collapsed at a screening camp for migrants Tuesday and died. His sample tested positive for Covid-19 later.

Ram Kripal, who had worked as a painter for around 25 years, had walked and hitched rides to reach his home district after leaving Kalyan Friday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Ram Kripal’s son Surendra said, “Around noon, we got a call from an official that he had died. The post-mortem was done around 4 pm, and around 6 pm, I cremated his body alone wearing a PPE kit.”

Officials said the family has been quarantined at a facility and their samples sent for testing.

District Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Hargovind Singh said they received a request from police for an ambulance on Tuesday. “He was dead on arrival at the district hospital. Later, a post-mortem was conducted.”

The cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem and the viscera has been preserved for further investigation, informed the CMO.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Brajesh Singh said, “He came yesterday and was at the temporary camp in Kotwali police station area for screening. Before he could be screened, he fell unconscious. A sub-inspector sent him to the district hospital, but he died. A sample was collected for COVID-19 test, a post-mortem was done and the body cremated as per protocol. Today, his report came in positive. All precautions were taken so there is little chance of anyone contracting the virus.”

About how Ram Kripal reached Sant Kabir Nagar, Singh said, “He did not travel through an official channel. He left Maharashtra four days ago and walked and hitched rides. He reached Sant Kabir Nagar alone.”

