Back from G7 Summit, PM Modi visits Arun Jaitley’s family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid a visit to the family of former finance minister Arun Jaitley who passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. PM Modi arrived in the national capital today morning after attending the G7 Summit in France, was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Expressing grief on Jaitley’s death, PM Modi had called him “a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary.” “With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” Modi had tweeted.

He had also spoken to Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and his son while on an official tour in UAE. Sources in the PMO told The Indian Express that Jaitley’s family insisted that the prime minister does not cancel his foreign tour.

Addressing a gathering of members of the Indian community at the Bahrain National Stadium too, he brought up Jaitley, saying, “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more.”

“Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration. BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much-liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society,” Modi had tweeted.

Jaitley was one of the most trusted members of Modi’s cabinet during his first term. He served as the Union finance minister and defence minister. On account of his deteriorating health, Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. He passed away at AIIMS in Delhi on August 24, where he was being treated since August 9.