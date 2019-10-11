Back as MD of small PSU, suspended IPS officer Jacob Thomas takes dig at Kerala’s CPM govt

Assuming office as managing director of small-scale public sector unit Metal Industries Limited, Jacob Thomas, Kerala’s seniormost IPS and a DGP-rank officer, on Thursday took a dig at the ruling CPI(M) and told the media that he would manufacture sickles and knives that do not lose their sharpness even after 101 hacks.

Thomas was apparently referring to the murder of rebel CPI(M) leader T P Chandrasekharan, hacked to death allegedly by a gang backed by the party, inflicting 51 wounds on him.

“I do not know whether better sharpness for sickles and knives would be a problem,’’ Thomas said.

Metal Industries Limited, which manufactures spades, wheel barrows and various agricultural tools, has never had an IPS officer as its chief; middle-level officials of Industries department are usually appointed its MD. It has only 40 employees on its rolls.

Thomas was made the PSU’s MD last week following an order of the Ernakulam bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to reinstate him. He was under suspension since December 2017, apparently for having criticised the state government’s rescue efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Okhi. The government subsequently extended his suspension period under the pretext of different probes. The government had to reinstate Thomas in a post equivalent to his rank following the CAT order.