BAC meet: Opp seeks discussion on West Asia crisis, govt says it may consider

WITH THE government denying debates over the functioning of External Affairs, Defence and Commerce ministries, the Opposition is now pushing for a discussion on the West Asia crisis in both the Houses. In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Friday, the government did not commit to a debate, but said it can consider the Opposition demand.

Parliament will have a four-day break next week (March 19 to 22) on account of Ugadi and Eid festivals. To take up the pending legislative business, the BAC meeting, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has decided to convene both Houses on March 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday).

Sources said the government wants to pass the pending Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year. The Bill seeks to reduce delays, maximise value for all stakeholders and improve governance of all processes under the Code.

In the meeting, sources said, the government informed the Opposition that it is ready to have a discussion on the functioning of the ministries — Railways, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Home. The Opposition leaders pointed out that they had demanded a discussion on the Ministry of External Affairs, which, they said, was significant in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on the Indian economy as well as lives of people here. The Speaker suggested there could be a discussion on the West Asia conflict under Rule 193 (short duration discussion on urgent matters). Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told them that he would get back after discussing with the top leadership.

The Rajya Sabha has already discussed the functioning of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Rural Development. Sources said the government informed the Opposition that it could also consider debates on the functioning of the Ministries of Health & Family Affairs as well as Sports. The Lok Sabha is expected to guillotine the demands for grants of the undiscussed ministries on March 18.

The opposition has been trying to persuade the Speaker to revoke the suspension of eight of their MPs, who have been sitting on a protest outside the Makar Dwar since February 3.

On Friday, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh raised the demand in the BAC meeting and the Speaker said the matter could be discussed with the government. In the afternoon, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rijiju and Piyush Goyal were in the Speaker’s chamber for some discussion. Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said the matter of the revoking suspension will come up on Monday.