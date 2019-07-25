Toggle Menu
Baby with heart condition dies aboard Patna-Delhi flighthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/baby-with-heart-condition-dies-aboard-patna-delhi-flight/

Baby with heart condition dies aboard Patna-Delhi flight

A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment for her heart condition, police said on Thursday.

Baby with heart condition dies aboard Patna-Delhi flight
She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi. (File Photo)

A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment for her heart condition, police said on Thursday.

Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said here.

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi.

Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bombs hurled outside West Bengal BJP MP residence
2 Trump committed ‘diplomatic malpractice of high order’ by volunteering to mediate on Kashmir: Report
3 Earthquake jolts Maharashtra’s Palghar, woman killed in house collapse