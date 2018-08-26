Baby Rani Maurya sworn in as new Uttarakhand governor

Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Maurya, a former mayor of Agra, was nominated as governor of Uttarakhand on August 21. She replaces Krishna Kant Paul whose five-year tenure ended recently. 

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published: August 26, 2018 8:49:22 pm
Baby Rani Maurya, Uttarakhand governor, Trivendra Rawat, India news, Indian express news Baby Rani Maurya took oath as the Governor of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)
Baby Rani Maurya was sworn in today as the new governor of Uttarakhand. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Maurya by the acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Rajiv Sharma at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his cabinet colleagues and a host of distinguished people and senior officials. Maurya, a former mayor of Agra, was nominated as governor of Uttarakhand on August 21. She replaces Krishna Kant Paul whose five-year tenure ended recently.

Maurya was given a guard of honour at the Raj Bhawan lawns immediately after the swearing-in ceremony. Later talking to reporters  the governor expressed her commitment to the development of the state.

Describing Uttarakhand as one of the leading states in the country, she said her efforts would be directed towards contributing to its development. Women empowerment and protection of the girl child will be the areas of her focus, she said. Maurya also spoke in favour of quality education to children.

Uttarakhand’s development should be in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new India, she said.

