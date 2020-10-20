Baby delivered on board Pawan Hans chopper on medical evacuation flight

The helicopter was on an evacuation flight from Lakshadweep to Kerala. (Image Courtesy: Pawan Hans)

In the second such case this month, a baby girl was delivered on board an aircraft – this time a Pawan Hans helicopter, which was operating as a medical evacuation flight from Agati in Lakshadweep to Kochi, Kerala.

In a statement, the state-owned helicopter operator said that the baby was delivered while its aircraft was at an altitude of 2,000 feet.

Earlier this month, a baby was delivered on board an IndiGo flight operating on the Delhi-Bengaluru sector. “The moment is added to a truly remarkable journey of Pawan Hans, a civil helicopter company serving the nation since 1985 having more than million of flying hours in the sky and over 2.5 million landings since inception,” the company stated.

Pawan Hans, in which upstream oil company ONGC owns 49 per cent stake and the remaining is with the Government of India, is currently under process of being disinvested by the Centre.

