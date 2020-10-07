Baby boy born inside IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A baby boy was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM Wednesday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 10:18:46 pm
IndiGo seat scheme, IndiGo launched double seat scheme, IndiGo news, What is IndiGo seat scheme, India coronavirus, India flight operations social distancing,A baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 Wednesday. (File)

A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: “We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available.”

“A baby boy was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today,” an aviation industry source told PTI.

