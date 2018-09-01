Babulal Gaur releases book praising development in Kamal Nath’s seat

Babulal Gaur Babulal Gaur

Former Chief Minister and BJP veteran Babulal Gaur on Friday released a book praising development in Chhindwara, the constituency represented by state Congress chief Kamal Nath. Gaur, 88, the MLA from Govindpura constituency in Bhopal, praised Nath while talking about development in Chhindwara. He recalled how the former Union minister released funds when he was chief minister and was never partisan in his approach.

In June 2016, the BJP had asked Gaur to quit as minister, citing his advancing age. He had reluctantly followed the diktat, but made it clear often that he was bitter about the unceremonious exit. He has publicly said that he has no plans to retire, and the party would visit his home to give him a ticket for the next Assembly elections, claiming he was fit, popular and visited his constituency more than other politicians.

His daughter-in-law and former Bhopal mayor Krishna Gaur, however, did not take his participation in the book release event lightly. “If he has done that, it is wrong. He should have avoided going there. Nath was involved in anti-Sikh riots,’’ she alleged.

Krishna is in contention for the Govindpura seat, like many other BJP leaders.

Gaur was CM for more than a year in 2005-06, and was suddenly replaced by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He continued as minister, and reconciled with his demotion to sit next to Chouhan in the Assembly for a long time.

After making him quit as minister two years ago, BJP chief Amit Shah had asserted in Bhopal that the party did not have any “75-year” formula. Gaur has indicated that if the party decides against fielding him, the ticket should go to his daughter-in-law.

