Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away at 89

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 89.

Advertising

Gaur passed away due to caridiac arrest, Narmada Hospital Director, Dr Rajesh Sharma, told news agency PTI. He was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time. Gaur was admitted to the Narmada hospital in Bhopal on August 7 after his blood pressure dropped. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had then visited Gaur at the hospital.

Gaur served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005. A veteran BJP leader, Gaur holds the enviable record of representing Bhopal in the state assembly for 10 terms, winning the seat every time with an increased margin.

Born on June 2, 1930 at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as MLA.