Babul Supriyo slams TMC govt for ‘not buying subsidised onion from Centre’

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Friday criticised Mamata Banerjee-led state government claiming that it is not buying subsidised onion from the Centre.

The retail price of onion has shot up to Rs 70 per kilogram or more in several places across the country, including Bengal, because of a reduced supply of the crop owing to incessant rain and floods.

“The West Bengal government has not made any requisition for subsidised onions from the Centre at a time when the price of onion has skyrocketed to Rs 70 to 75 per kilogram in the state. This comes as a huge surprise. I don’t know why the state government is not doing anything to help the people and depriving them of buying the crop at a subsidised price,” he told mediapersons at Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata, where he spoke about the Centre’s recent reduction in corporate tax rates and other reliefs.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan had said that the Centre has adequate stock of onion and is ready to provide it to states as per their requirements.

“Centre has adequate stock of onion and asked state governments to take as much onion they want. So far we have released 1,850 million tonnes (MT) to Tripura, 2,000 MT to Haryana and 960 MT to Andhra governments at the rate of Rs 15.59 per kg. States will provide it to public at maximum Rs 23.90 per kg,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the Union minister for environment said the Centre is seriously considering using electric vehicles for government employees and ministers.

“The government is thinking about using electric vehicles for government employees and ministers. But, we have to do it phase by phase. We cannot do it at once,” he said.

Supriyo also urged Banerjee not to make political statements, while inaugurating Durga Puja.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I made a mistake of confusing between (Ishwar Chandra) Vidyasagar and Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Everybody makes mistakes. I would urge the chief minister to inaugurate Durga Puja and enjoy it and not do politics over it. She should not make political statements, while inaugurating Durga puja,” he said.