‘Sad for myself’: MoS Environment Babul Supriyo resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the impending reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, Union Minister Babul Supriyo submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

Supriyo, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, wrote on Facebook: “Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers !! (As I had framed it earlier, “Asked to resign” may not be the right way to put it 😊) I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers.”

The Asansol MP further said he has always served his constituency to the best of his ability and was glad that there were no corruption charges against him.

He added: “My bestest of wishes to my colleagues, whose names I can’t spell out but by now everyone is aware, will be sworn in as Hon’ble Ministers from Bengal. I am surely SAD for myself but very HAPPY for them.”

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet expansion on Wednesday, at least 10 ministers have resigned from the council of ministers so far. Among the big names are Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Other ministers who are out of the Cabinet are Santosh Gangwar, Debasree Chaudhuri, Rattan Lal Kataria, Sanjay Dhotre, Thawarchand Gehlot, Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), and Ashwini Chaubey (MoS).