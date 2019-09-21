‘Don’t worry, won’t harm your son’: Babul Supriyo to mother of student who attacked him

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday assured the mother of a student who was seen pulling the BJP leader’s hair during the Jadavpur University protest that he won’t take any legal action against her son.

Advertising

“Please don’t worry, aunty. I would not harm your son in any way. I just want that he takes lessons from his misdeeds,” Supriyo said in a tweet. Babul Supriyo also said he had not lodged any police complaint against anybody and neither would he allow anyone to do so and requested the student’s mother not to worry.

“I have not lodged any police complaint against anybody, nor did I allow anyone to do so. Shed your worries and get well soon. Take my pronaam,” Supriyo further tweeted.

The Union Minister on Friday had tweeted a picture of a Jadavpur student pulling his hair saying, “This is the guy who led the assault in JU. We will find him out and then see what Mamata Banerjee does to him in terms of charging him for assault without any provocation whatsoever from our/my side.”

This is the guy who led the assault in #JadavpurUniversity .. we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without ANY PROVOCATION whatsoever from our/my side@CPKolkata @BJP4Bengal @ABVPVoice @BJYM pic.twitter.com/RzImVk7r5C — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 20, 2019

After Supriyo’s tweet went viral, the student’s mother, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, made a tearful appeal that her son be pardoned.

চিন্তা করবেন না মাসিমা – আমি কোনো ক্ষতি করবো আপনার ছেলের !! ওর ভুল থেকে ও শিক্ষ্য নিক এটাই চাই ! আমি নিজে কারো বিরুদ্ধে কোনো FIR তো করিইনি – কারোকে করতেও দিইনি – আপনি দুশ্চিন্তা করবেন না – তাড়াতাড়ি সেরে উঠুন মাসিমা ! আমার প্রণাম নেবেন 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Owfg1FQGAp — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 21, 2019

High drama was witnessed at the Jadavpur University on Thursday after a section of students heckled and manhandled the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, who had gone there to address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Advertising

He was gheraoed by protesters, from Left-affiliated student organisations, carrying black flags and shouting at him to “go back”. Supriyo refused to leave and entered into a verbal altercation with the students.

The standoff ended only after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to university and a huge police contingent reached the campus and escorted them out.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday took out a rally to condemn the attack on Supriyo and demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das. State BJP leaders Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee led the protest march from the state BJP headquarters to Esplanade in Central Kolkata. Several members of AVBP also organised a sit-in in front of the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road.