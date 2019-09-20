Kolkata: BJP takes out protest rally, day after MoS Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University

A day after Union Minister Babul Supriyo was manhandled at the Jadavpur University, BJP workers took out a protest rally in the state capital on Friday demanding strict action against those involved in the incident.

The protesters were seen carrying posters and placards claiming there was no law in the state. The rally was led by senior BJP leaders Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee from BJP headquarters in central Kolkata.

Basu claimed that the left party and the ruling party joined hands together and were behind this attack on the BJP minister. “Leftist mercenaries of JU should be beaten up black and blue. This attack that took place yesterday was a joint effort by CPI(M) and TMC,” Basu told PTI.

Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said there is no law in the state. “He (Supriyo) was heckled and beaten by students of SFI and Naxals. There is no law in the state,” Majumdar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Supriyo tweeted the pictures of the incident saying the attackers will be “found out soon” and that the individuals will be “rehabilitated mentally”.

We shall rehabilitate you ‘mentally’ so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then. (2/2) @BJP4Bengal @BJYM @ABVPVoice #JadavpurUniversity pic.twitter.com/tDXEZfRVt3 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 20, 2019

He wrote: “These cowards will not be allowed to malign & tarnish the image of #JadavpurUniversity .. U shall be found out by us soon but dont worry, you shall not be treated in the manner you treated me,” Supriyo said. “We shall rehabilitate you mentally so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then.”

On Thursday, Babul Supriyo who went to Jadavpur University to address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was shown black flags and manhandled by a section of students.

State governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the university, rushed to the campus to bail him out. He too faced demonstrations by the students.