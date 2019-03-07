Naroda Patiya riots convict Babu Bajrangi gets bail from Supreme Court

Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal leader, who is serving prison term after being convicted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court Thursday on medical grounds.

Bajrangi is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail since 2012 after he was convicted with 30 others, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, for his role in the killing 97 Muslims on February 28, 2002 in the Naroda Patiya incident, which was triggered by the Godhra train burning incident.

In April, 2018, the Gujarat High Court commuted Bajrangi’s sentence of life imprisonment until death to 21 years imprisonment without remission and acquitted Maya Kodnani. The Naroda Patiya massacre, in which 97 Muslims were killed, was among the most brutal cases in the post-Godhra violence in 2002.

The high court had then relied on four police witnesses who had testified that Bajrangi was leading a mob at different times on that day.