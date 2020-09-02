scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Babri trial ends, judgment expected by month-end

Special Judge S K Yadav will start writing the verdict from Wednesday and is expected to announce it by the end of this month — a deadline set by the Supreme Court.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2020 1:45:37 am
L K Advani is one of the accused in the case. (File)

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case concluded the trial on Tuesday with lawyers of some of the accused presenting oral and written arguments.

In the decades-old case, former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh and BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sakshi Maharaj are among the 32 accused.

Defence counsel Mridul Rakesh on Tuesday presented his arguments in person, and advocate I B Singh through video-conference. Advani’s lawyer Mahipal Ahluwalia attended the proceedings through video-conference, said defence lawyer K K Mishra.

After statements of all the 32 accused were recorded under section 313 of CrPC, the defence on Monday submitted written arguments in the court. The prosecution had submitted its arguments a week ago. During the trial, the court examined 354 prosecution witnesses. Of the total 49 accused booked in the case, 17 have died.

Under this section, a judge questions the accused on the basis of the evidence put before the court, and the accused is given an opportunity to explain the allegations levelled against him.

