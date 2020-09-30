Babri Masjid case: Verdict vindicates my commitment towards Ram Janmabhoomi movement, says Advani

In this file photo, dated July 2005, is seen senior BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti in Raebareli. Advani, Joshi and Bharti, accused in Babri mosque demolition case, have been acquitted by the special CBI court after the pronouncement of its judgment in the case, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Welcoming the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani Wednesday said his acquittal vindicates his and BJP’s commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“It is a moment of happiness for all of us, we chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after the court’s verdict. The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Along with millions of my countrymen, I now look forward to the completion of the beautiful Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” PTI quoted Advani as saying.

Advani was among the 32 accused who were acquitted of criminal conspiracy due to lack of evidence. The other prominent faces who were acquitted include former Union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das and former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan.

Twenty-six out of the 32 accused were present in the special court when the judgment was pronounced, while others including Advani and others appeared via video conference.

Joshi called the judgment historic and said, “It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction.”

There were also several reactions from Cabinet ministers, most prominently Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said that the verdict proved that justice prevailed however late it may be. “I welcome the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict by a special court in Lucknow, which has acquitted LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti Kalyan Singh and 32 others. This has proved that justice has prevailed however late it maybe,” Singh tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he spoke to Advani and Joshi over the phone and congratulated them on the verdict. He also slammed the Congress for “hatching conspiracy”.

“The judgment has made it clear that then Congress Government had wrongly framed and defamed respected saints, BJP leaders, and office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad out of its politically prejudice and over its politics of vote bank. The public of this country would not leave those responsible for this controversy,” he said.

Meanwhile, AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that the judgment pronounced by the special CBI court in the Babri Demolition case was wrong. “We will appeal against the judgment in the High Court,” said the lawyer who was also part of the Babri Action Committee.

Prominent Sunni cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said everyone knows how the “Babri masjid was demolished in full public view” and the “law of the land was shredded to pieces”.

“The Muslims if this country have always respected court decisions. In the final judgment of the Babri masjid case, the court had clearly said Muslims had been wrongly deprived of a mosque that had been constructed well over 450 years ago. Then the Supreme Court also said that it was an unlawful destruction. However, if there was a criminal conspiracy, it had to be decided by the court. Now, Muslim organisations will sit together and decide whether it (today’s judgment) has to be appealed or not,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut congratulated Advani and others on behalf of his party and said, “I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji and the people who have been acquitted in the case.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, said called it a sad day for democracy. “Today is a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary. Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?” he asked.

