Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: Advani, Joshi, Bharti likely to skip court today

The Ayodhya mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’ who claimed that it was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live Updates: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, nearly three decades after the structure was razed down by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town, sparking communal riots. The accused in the case include BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

While the court has directed all the 32 accused to be present in the court, there was no clarity on Tuesday on how many will come. While Advani, Joshi, and co-accused Nritya Gopal Das are above 80 years of age and may cite health conditions, Bharti and another accused, Satish Pardhan, are in hospital.

Bharti is being treated for the coronavirus and Pradhan for a gangrene condition. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is among the accused, was discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for Covid-19. The youngest accused, Pawan Kumar Pandey, is in his 50s, a lawyer said.

The charges of conspiracy are in addition to the existing charges against the accused of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, for which they are also facing trial. The accused are also facing charges of having made assertions “prejudicial to national integration and injuring or defiling a place of worship”. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 49 people in the case, of whom 17 died during trial. The court recorded statements of 351 prosecution witnesses.