Deliver Babri demolition judgment in nine months: SC to Special CBI judge

The Supreme Court Friday directed Special CBI Judge Sirendra Kumar Yadav to deliver a judgment in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in the next nine months. The apex court said the judge’s tenure would be extended till March 2020 from September this year, when he was due for retirement. The court also directed that recording of evidence in the case should be completed within six months.

The SC order came after Special Judge Yadav moved the court in May this year seeking an additional six more months to complete hearing the case. Yadav, in a letter to the court, had said he was set to retire on September 30.

The Special Judge has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis, as ordered by the SC in April 2017.

Veteran BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti are accused in the case along with Vinay Katiar, Sadhvi Ritambara, Vishnu Hari Dalmia. Kalyan Singh, the Governor of Rajasthan, is also accused but is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he remains in a gubernatorial position.

Advani, Joshi and Bharti are currently out on bail.