Babri Masjid demolition case: How will you complete probe by April 2019, SC asks trial judge

Last year on May 30, the top court had framed charges against 12 people, including BJP stalwarts Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the demolition case. (Express file photo) Last year on May 30, the top court had framed charges against 12 people, including BJP stalwarts Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the demolition case. (Express file photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from a sessions judge in a Lucknow court on how he intended to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case within the April 2019 deadline.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra also sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government, in a sealed cover, on a plea of trial court judge S K Yadav seeking promotion that was stalled by the Allahabad High Court on the ground that the top court had directed him to complete the trial.

On May 30, 2017, the top court had framed charges against 12 people, including BJP stalwarts L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Their applications for discharge from the offence were rejected and they were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each. The court also rejected the CBI opposition to their bail applications.

On April 19 in the same year, the apex court ordered the restoration of the conspiracy charge against the three BJP leaders, directing the special court to “complete the trial and deliver the judgment within a period of two years”. It also shifted the trial from Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd