Amid growing demands for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, security was tightened in the city Thursday on the 26th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Advertising

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are preparing to mark the day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (day of bravery) and ‘Vijay Diwas’ (day of victory) and have asked people to light earthen lamps as on Diwali, while the Muslim outfits have said they will observe ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ (day of sorrow) and ‘Yaum-e-Syah’ (black day).

Ahead of the anniversary, police arrested eight persons apprehending trouble from them at the disputed site. One among them – Paramhans Das, Mahant of Tapaswi Chawni temple had threatened to commit self-immolation for the construction of Ram temple on December 6.

The Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992, by ‘karsevaks’ who had converged as part of a movement by the BJP and Hindu outfits for Ram temple at the disputed site. The Ramjanmbhoomi/Babri Masjid title suit is pending in Supreme Court, which will decide the schedule of hearing in January.