Babri Masjid case verdict: Special judge presided over trial since 2015, got 3 extensions

Special Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who pronounced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday, has been presiding over the trial since August 25, 2015, four months after being transferred to Lucknow from Gorakhpur.

He also held the charge of district and sessions judge of Lucknow in 2018 while hearing the Babri demolition case.

In the light of a Supreme Court order of April 19, 2017, that there shall be no transfer of the judge conducting a trial until the entire trial concludes, Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav presided over the Babri trial after his retirement date on September 30, 2019. The state government gave him three extensions of nine months, two months and one month. The third extension will end on September 30.

Hailing from UP’s Jaunpur district, Surendra Kumar joined judicial services in 1990 as Additional Munsif in Faizabad. He joined higher judicial services in 2008. He was posted in various places including Hardoi, Sultanpur, Etawah, Faizabad, Unnao, Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

