Babri Masjid case: Congress must apologise for its conspiracy now, says Yogi Adityanath

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the judgment in the Babri demolition case and said it was a “victory of truth”. Alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by the then Congress government to defame sants, and office-bearers of BJP, VHP and other organisations, Adityanath also demanded that those responsible should now apologise to the public.

“Satyamev Jayate, ke anuroop satya ki jeet hui hai,” said Adityanath in a statement. He said that the verdict has made it clear that the then Congress government had “framed and defamed” respected sants, BJP leaders and office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in false cases due to its (the then government’s) “political prejudice and vote bank politics”.

“Is shadyantra ke liye jimmedar desh ki janta se maafi mange (Those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to the public of the country)” said Adityanath.

After the verdict, Adityanath also spoke to senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi over the phone.

Adityanath’s sentiments were echoed by Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.

“The court’s observation that the incident was not pre-planned is a victory of truth,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

“All of them have been acquitted by the court. I welcome this judgement. Ultimately, truth emerged victorious,” Rupani said in a statement.

