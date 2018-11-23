Babri Masjid demolished in 17 mins, how long for a law on Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Mounting pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP’s cantankerous ally Shiv Sena on Friday said while the Babri Masjid was demolished in 17 minutes, the saffron party had failed to construct the shrine despite being in power for the past four years.

“The Babri mosque was demolished in 17 minutes (in 1992)… in about half an hour what needed to be done was done by the Ram bhakts,” PTI quoted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as saying. The latest virulent broadside against BJP comes a day ahead of party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s arrival in Ayodhya, which is set to clash with a massive rally being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the RSS.

Raut also demanded that the Modi government come out with an ordinance and declare a date for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “How long does it take to prepare papers… to bring ordinance… from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Uttar Pradesh Assembly. They are all BJP governments,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will arrive in Ayodhya on Saturday and address sants after which he will address his party workers on November 25 – a visit that the party claimed is not political but for the cause of the Ram temple. His meeting will clash with the RSS-VHP organised Dharma Sabha, which is expected to see a larger turnout than what Ayodhya witnessed on December 6, 1992, if VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain is to be believed.

The Sena has joined the RSS and other Hindu outfits in calling for an ordinance to build the temple rather than waiting for a ruling from the Supreme Court that is set to start holding the last round of hearings in the case from January next year.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Samana’, the Sena said it neither moves around with a begging bowl asking for votes in the name of Lord Ram nor does it indulge in “jumlebaazi” (rhetoric) during polls. “Why did those, who call themselves pro-Hindutva, start getting a stomach ache when we announced our plans of going to Ayodhya? We are not going there for political purposes,” it said.