Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Babri demolition: Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings

Petitioner Mohd Aslam Bhure, a resident of Ayodhya, had filed his first contempt plea before the demolition and two contempt applications after the disputed structure was pulled down on December 6, 1992.

A three-judge bench presided by Justice S K Kaul closed the matters, which had been pending since 1992. (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday closed contempt proceedings arising out of the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid against officials of the Uttar Pradesh administration and some Sangh Parivar leaders, saying nothing survives in the matter.

A three-judge bench presided by Justice S K Kaul closed the matters, which had been pending since 1992.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate M M Kashyap told the bench that Bhure passed away in 2010 and many of the respondents too were no more. The court did not agree to his request to replace the petitioner with an amicus curiae.

The bench said it is unfortunate that the matter was not taken up earlier.

“We are making an endeavour to take up old matters. Some may survive, and some may not survive…. Now, you have a full verdict delivered by a larger bench,” it said.

The court noted in the order that the petitioner had passed away and that the central issue having been decided by a Constitution bench in 2019, the legal issue “does not survive for consideration”.

