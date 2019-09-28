Babri demolition case: Immunity gone, charges framed against Kalyan Singh

Days after Kalyan Singh lost immunity against prosecution following the end of his tenure as Rajasthan Governor on September 3, charges were framed against the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Friday in the case relating to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The incident took place when he was CM.

The special court (Ayodhya Prakaran) in Lucknow framed the charges after Kalyan Singh, who joined the BJP again on September 9, appeared before it following summons issued on September 21.

The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh, and directed that his file be separated from other accused. The hearing will resume Saturday.

Defence counsel K K Mishra said: “Kalyan Singh appeared in court of Special Judge S K Yadav today following a notice issued against him. The court framed charges against him and later granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh. The court also directed to separate his file from other accused.”

Charges against Kalyan Singh, Mishra said, have been framed under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), all sections read with IPC 120B (criminal conspiracy).

“Kalyan Singh is among 13 who were dropped from the case following the High Court order. The Supreme Court, in its order dated 19 April, 2017, ordered restoration of charges against them. The court exempted Kalyan Singh from prosecution on account of the constitutional immunity he was then enjoying as Governor,” Mishra said. Six of the 13 people have since died.