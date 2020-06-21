Babri demolition case: CBI court set to record statements of Advani, 8 others via video-conference

Advani, Jai Bhagwan, Amar Nath and Joshi are residents of Delhi while RN Srivastava, Das and Kalyan Singh are living in Uttar Pradesh, and Deo in Rajasthan and Kakkar in Punjab, said prosecution. Advani, Jai Bhagwan, Amar Nath and Joshi are residents of Delhi while RN Srivastava, Das and Kalyan Singh are living in Uttar Pradesh, and Deo in Rajasthan and Kakkar in Punjab, said prosecution.

A special CBI court in Lucknow, hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, has decided to record statements of nine accused, including former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) through video conference between June 22 and July 2.

The court has fixed dates to get their statements recorded from their residence and issued direction to the director of National Informatics Center (NIC), Lucknow, to make necessary arrangements for the same.

The court will record statement of R N Srivastava on June 22, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on June 23, Jai Bhagwan Goyal on June 24, Amar Nath Goyal on June 25 and Sudhir Kakkar on June 26, Acharya Dharmendra Deo on June 29, Lal Krishna Advani on June 30, Murli Manohar Joshi on July 1 and Kalyan Singh on July 2, said prosecution.

Advani, Jai Bhagwan, Amar Nath and Joshi are residents of Delhi while RN Srivastava, Das and Kalyan Singh are living in Uttar Pradesh, and Deo in Rajasthan and Kakkar in Punjab, said prosecution.

Singh, Das, Jai Bhagwan and Amar Nath are said to be unwell.

Under Section 313, a judge questions the accused on the basis of evidence put before the court during trial, and the accused is given an opportunity to explain the circumstances and the allegations levelled against him.

The statement of accused Ram Chandra Khatri, who is lodged in a Sonipat jail in Haryana in a criminal case, could not be recorded through video conference because glitches in internet connectivity. The court fixed July 3 as the next date for recording statement.

