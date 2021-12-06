Babri demolition anniversary: Security beefed up in Mathura

The Mathura administration has scaled up security, with 3,000 personnel deployed in the district ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Monday and a now-revoked call to perform a Hindu ritual inside a mosque there.

Last month, some right-wing groups called on people to perform a Hindu ceremony inside the Shahi Idgah in Mathura on Monday.

They said this was to reclaim the original “birthplace” of Hindu deity, Lord Krishna.

Officials and the groups later said the appeal was withdrawn, but police are preparing for any potential law and order situation.

“We have beefed up security to nearly 3,000 security personnel which includes several divisions. We are carrying out flag marches, drills to ensure we are prepared for all outcomes. In our conversations with outfits that had called for the ceremony, we have been ensured there will be no protest. But we will be securing the area to be ready for any eventuality,” said Gaurav Grover, SSP, Mathura.

According to officials, local police, Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in heavy numbers. It is three-times the normal level of deployment of police officials, they said.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena, Srikrishna Mukti Dal were among the outfits that had called for Monday’s congregation. They later said they have revoked the call.