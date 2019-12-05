Babri demolition anniversary: Educational institutions shut, security tightened in Muzaffarnagar

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: December 5, 2019 10:21:16 pm
The administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday ordered all educational institutions to remain closed on December 6 and tightened security in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.
The steps have been taken to maintain law and order, Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate, Selva Kumari J said.
Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), lead by the Senior Superintendent of Police and the DM, took out a flag march on major thoroughfares of Muzaffarnagar town.
