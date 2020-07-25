Babri case: Advani deposes in court via video link, denies role in incident

Former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani. (File Photo) Former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani. (File Photo)

Former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Friday deposed before a special CBI court via video conference in the 1992 Babri demolition case and denied his role in the incident.

Advani’s lawyer KK Mishra said the 92-year-old leader was falsely implicated due to a political conspiracy and termed the evidence against him false.

Advani denied his involvement in the alleged conspiracy along with ‘kar sevaks’ to demolish the mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. In the court of special Judge S K Yadav, the BJP leader pleaded that he is innocent and is unnecessarily dragged in the case owing to political reasons. He said he would furnish his defense at an appropriate stage of the proceedings.

The special judge put forth 1,050 questions to Advani and he answered them very cautiously, denying every allegation of conspiracy and arguing there was no occasion to make him stand on trial.

Advani, whose statement was recorded in the presence of his advocate Mahipal Ahluwalia, is the third accused in the case who deposed through video conference after BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and Ram Chandra Khatri, who is lodged in a Sonipat jail in Haryana.

