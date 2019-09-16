Madhya Pradesh: Dacoit Babli Ko, who carried Rs 7 lakh bounty, killed in encounter

Dacoit Babli Ko, who carried a reward of Rs seven lakh on his head and was wanted by the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh police in connection with several cases of loots and murders, was killed in an encounter on Monday. His accomplice Lavlesh Kol was also killed along with the dreaded dacoit.

Satna Superintendent of Police Riaz Iqbal said the dacoit was killed after exchange of fire in a dense forest on the border of the two states. He added that there were about six members of the gang who fired at police. Four managed to escape.

Iqbal said the police had received a tip about the gang’s location.

The gang used to cross over to UP to escape the MP police and vice versa, he added.

Iqbal said the MP police had stepped up pressure after the gang recently kidnapped a farmer in Satna district.