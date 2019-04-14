On Ambedkar jayanti, Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at those ‘weakening his values’

Toggle Menu
The Congress supremo's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a video tribute to Ambedkar.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at those doing “disservice” to the memory of Dr. BR Ambedkar by allegedly weakening values enshrined in the Constitution.

Paying homage to the father of the Indian Constitution on his 128th birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi tweeted:  “On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the 4 universal values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY enshrined in our Constitution.”

Ambedkar jayanti celebrations underway in the national capital. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

He added, “Those who pay him tributes on this day, while insidiously weakening these values, do his memory disservice.”

The Congress chief’s remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a video tribute to Ambedkar. “He (Ambedkar) is an inspiration to crores of people including me. It is not necessary for a person to born in a rich family. In India, a person born in a poor family can also dream of big things and can achieve them,” Modi posted on the micro-blogging site.

After releasing the BJP’s election manifesto earlier this month, the Prime Minister had accused the Grand Old Party of neglecting Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

“The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The ‘family’ remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar,” Modi had said.

