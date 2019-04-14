On Ambedkar jayanti, Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at those ‘weakening his values’

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at those doing “disservice” to the memory of Dr. BR Ambedkar by allegedly weakening values enshrined in the Constitution.

Advertising

Paying homage to the father of the Indian Constitution on his 128th birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the 4 universal values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY enshrined in our Constitution.”

He added, “Those who pay him tributes on this day, while insidiously weakening these values, do his memory disservice.”

On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the 4 universal values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY enshrined in our Constitution. Those who pay him tributes on this day, while insidiously weakening these values, do his memory disservice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2019

The Congress chief’s remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a video tribute to Ambedkar. “He (Ambedkar) is an inspiration to crores of people including me. It is not necessary for a person to born in a rich family. In India, a person born in a poor family can also dream of big things and can achieve them,” Modi posted on the micro-blogging site.

After releasing the BJP’s election manifesto earlier this month, the Prime Minister had accused the Grand Old Party of neglecting Ambedkar.

“The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The ‘family’ remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar,” Modi had said.