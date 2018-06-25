Baba Ramdev to have wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at the Madame Tussauds studio, where a team of experts took recorded details for making his wax statue. (Source: Twitter) Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at the Madame Tussauds studio, where a team of experts took recorded details for making his wax statue. (Source: Twitter)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will soon have a wax statue installed at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi where he will be seen striking a yoga pose. He visited the Madame Tussauds museum in London, on Monday, to give measurements for his wax statue.

An official statement released by Ramdev’s team on Monday confirmed it saying, “The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists met Baba Ramdev in London for the sitting for his figure, where they took over 200 specific measurements, photographs to create an authentic likeness.”

First time the statue of a Yogi be installed at @MadameTussauds museum in London. This will further add to the glory of the science of Yoga and will motivate people across the globe to adopt a Yogic lifestyle pic.twitter.com/AhXdC28U2R — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

The proposal for the wax statue was received months ago, but it took much deliberation over whether his wax statue should or should not be put for display at the museum. Ramdev, however, decided that his wax statue at the museum could serve as an inspiration for many people across the world, and hence it must be placed at Madame Tussauds, a close aide of Ramdev said.

Also Read | From Baba Ramdev to Jaggi Vasudev, BSF’s yoga quest changes direction

“First time the statue of a Yogi (will) be installed at @MadameTussauds museum… This will further add to the glory of the science of Yoga and will motivate people across the globe to adopt a Yogic lifestyle,” one of Ramdev’s Twitter posts, on Monday, stated.

A tweet from Ramdev’s team confirmed that the Yoga Guru would be seen striking a ‘Vrikshasana’, or tree posture, in the wax statue that will be placed at the Delhi museum.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd