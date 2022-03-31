‘Shut up’: Ramdev lashes out at journalist over question regarding fuel price hike

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday lashed out at a reporter after he was asked to share his thoughts on the rising price of fuel in the country.

During an event in Haryana’s Karnal, the journalist reminded Ramdev his old comment that people should vote for the party that ensures petrol for Rs 40 per litre and cooking gas Rs 300 per litre, and asked what he has to say about the current price of fuel and cooking gas.

Yoga Guru Ramdev was seen on camera losing his cool and threatening a journalist, who asked him about his comments in the past on reducing petrol price. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/kHYUs49umx — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) March 30, 2022

To this, a visibly upset Ramdev replied: “Yes, I said it, what can you do? Don’t keep asking such questions. Am I your thekedar (contractor) who has to keep answering your questions? He added: “Just shut up. If you ask again, it is not good. Don’t speak like this, you must be the son of decent parents.” The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Earlier during the event, the Yoga guru had asked people to work harder in difficult times. “The government says, if fuel prices are low, they won’t get tax, then how will they run the country, pay salaries, build roads? Yes, inflation should go down, I agree… But people should work hard. Even I wake up at 4 in the morning and work till 10 at night.”

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise a litre each on Thursday, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to ₹ 5.60 per litre.