Baba Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: Supreme Court

While stating that Baba Ramdev has popularised Yoga, Chief Justice NV Ramana heading a Supreme Court bench Tuesday, however, wondered why he should criticise other systems of medicine and added “it is better he must restrain (from) accusing the other systems”.

“He can tell greatness about his system. Why should he accuse all the doctors, allopathy, every system of medicine… Ultimately, we respect him. He popularised Yoga. We all used to go to his programmes and watch Yoga. But he should not criticise the other systems. What is the guarantee that the Ayurveda or whatever system he is following will cure all the diseases? And the type of advertisements, accusing all the doctors, as if they are killers…” the CJI said.

The bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravi Kumar was hearing a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) accusing Ramdev of carrying out a smear campaign against modern medicine and vaccination.

The IMA plea cited advertisements issued by Ramdev in national dailies allegedly criticising allopathy.

Appearing for the IMA, advocate Prabhas Bajaj referred to some of them and said “and it (advertisements) say you will become blind, you will have life-long problems from allopathy, your bones will weaken…”

The CJI responded “that’s a different issue, but he can’t abuse the doctors and the systems… It is better he must restrain accusing the other systems”. The court then proceeded to issue notice to the Union government.

Bajaj said that besides “disparaging statements” about allopathy, the advertisements also make claims about research and evidence-based medicine for blood pressure and sugar, among others. He submitted that the contents of the advertisements is “seriously affecting the harmony of all the systems”. Alleging that “all of this is being done only for commercial purposes”, he added that the public is being misguided because of it.

Advertisement

The counsel added that there are central enactments which say such misleading claims are a criminal offence, but no action is taken.

Justice Ravi Kumar asked the counsel if he was saying all that is being claimed is quackery. “After going through this, it appears you are describing this as a quackery,” he said.

“Absolutely My Lord,” responded the counsel.