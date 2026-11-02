Baba Bageshwar faces backlash over Ram-Krishna comparison, apologises

A video of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri making remarks about Lord Krishna’s appearance, posture and flute-playing has sparked controversy, prompting him to apologise.

Shastri made the remarks during a Ram Katha in Karera, Shivpuri district, while comparing the physical appearance and mannerisms of Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. He also contrasted their respective abodes, Ayodhya and Vrindavan, and questioned the significance of Krishna’s flute-playing.

“Your Thakurji seems to be looking around in every photo. Even when he stands, he is crooked in three places. His feet are crossed, his waist is bent somewhere, and then, with his neck bent, he plays the flute,” Shastri says in a now-viral video.