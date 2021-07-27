scorecardresearch
Baal Aadhaar card for children: No biometric details required for kids below 5 years; here’s how to get it

Baal Aadhaar card: Baal Aadhaar is a blue-coloured variant of the Aadhaar Card, issued for children below the age of 5 years.

New Delhi
July 27, 2021
Child's birth certificate and parent's Aadhaar enough to get a Baal Aadhaar: UIDAIA baal aadhaar card is issued to children below the age of five years. (Source: Twitter/@UIDAI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Tuesday said a child’s birth certificate or a discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents are sufficient in order to enroll the child for a Baal Aadhaar.

Baal Aadhaar is a blue-coloured variant of the Aadhaar Card, issued for children below the age of 5 years. No biometric details are required for children below the age of five. When a child reaches the age of five, a mandatory biometric update is required.

Documents that can be used as proof of identity are passport, PAN card, voter ID, driving license, NREGS job card, etc.

Documents that can be used as address proof are passport, bank statement/passbook, post office account statement, ration card, etc.

Here’s how to enrol the Baal Aadhaar card for your children:

  • Visit the UIDAI website and pick the Aadhaar Card registration option.
  • Fill in the required details like the child’s name, and other biometric information.
  • Fll up the demographic details such as a residential address, locality, state, and submit them.
  • Click on the ‘Appointment’ option in order to schedule the registration for the Aadhaar card.
  • Choose the nearest enrolment center, fix your appointment and go there on the allocated date. Take with you supporting documents such as Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth (DoB) documents.
  • Check all the documents at the Centre along with the Aadhaar officer there.
  • If the child is above five years, the biometric data will be taken.
  • For children under the age of five, no biometric data will be required, only demographic data and facial recognition is needed.
  • The parents will then get an acknowledgement number to track the progress of their application.
  • After that, an SMS will be received on the registered mobile number within 60 days
  • Baal Aadhaar card should reach you within 90 days.

