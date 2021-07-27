Baal Aadhaar card for children: No biometric details required for kids below 5 years; here’s how to get it

A baal aadhaar card is issued to children below the age of five years. (Source: Twitter/@UIDAI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Tuesday said a child’s birth certificate or a discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents are sufficient in order to enroll the child for a Baal Aadhaar.

Baal Aadhaar is a blue-coloured variant of the Aadhaar Card, issued for children below the age of 5 years. No biometric details are required for children below the age of five. When a child reaches the age of five, a mandatory biometric update is required.

#AadhaarChildEnrolment

To enroll your child for #Aadhaar, you only need the child’s birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.

List of other documents that you can use for the child’s enrolment: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b pic.twitter.com/J1W3AYSVoP — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 27, 2021

Documents that can be used as proof of identity are passport, PAN card, voter ID, driving license, NREGS job card, etc.

Documents that can be used as address proof are passport, bank statement/passbook, post office account statement, ration card, etc.

Here’s how to enrol the Baal Aadhaar card for your children: