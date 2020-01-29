Ba-Bapu-Bagh: ‘Kasturba Gandhi a character deserving of her own biopic’

Rohini Hattangadi felicitated at Khalsa Collage, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Rohini Hattangadi felicitated at Khalsa Collage, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

BAFTA award-winning actor Rohini Hattangadi described Kasturba Gandhi as a “monumental personality” while interacting with students at the Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Matunga on Tuesday. Hattangadi portrayed Kasturba in Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982).

She was speaking at one of the events, ‘Reliving Ba’, which was part of the three-day centennial trinity Ba-Bapu-Bagh to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturba Gandhi and 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The event, hosted jointly by the SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sion (West), Past Students’ Association and the Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Matunga, also saw an exhibition of at least 20 of the collections of the Partition Museum in Amritsar open at the SIES College Tuesday.

Hattangadi shared her experiences while preparing for the role, working with Attenborough and Ben Kingsley, learning how to spin the Charkha and taking elocution lessons. She said that although inseparable from the Mahatma, Kasturba was a character deserving of her own biopic.

Hattangadi said that when she started her research to play the part, she first paid a visit to Mani Bhavan and read Satyache Prayog (the Marathi version of My Experiments with Truth), and two other books in Hindi on Kasturba, titled Humari Ba and Ba Aur Bapi Ki Sheetal Chaya Mein. She later met Vanmala Parikh, who authored Humari Ba, in Delhi to learn about Kasturba’s idiosyncrasies — how she wore her red bangle without its gold band, how big the bindi she wore was, and the tulsimala she wore around her neck.

Speaking about how she compared working with Attenborough with working in Bollywood, Hattangadi said the difference was in the discipline, precision and attention to detail. Regaling the audience with an anecdote, she said they were shooting in Delhi’s Badarpur, but the billboard erected across the Yamuna was that of Ahmedabad, because the scene they were shooting was that of Gujarat. “We were shooting a scene of the Phoenix Ashram in South Africa, but the set was in India. All the donkeys in the vicinity were painted black and white to look like zebras in case one of them strayed into the scene so that it would look like South Africa,” she said. She added that this kind of attention to detail has been seen in newer directors in India over the last ten years.

Hattangadi said Kasturba’s life with Gandhi was not easy and required her to constantly adapt to new things, but she was Gandhi’s partner in his struggle for freedom. “She was not dragged behind him, she walked behind him,” she said.

At least 20 exhibits brought from the Partition Museum from Amritsar were opened to students in SIES College on Tuesday to mark 100 years of the Jallianwalla Bagh Massacre of April 13, 1919, in which 50 British soldiers, led by General Reginald Dyer, fired 1,650 rounds in 15 minutes at a crowd gathered in the open ground.

