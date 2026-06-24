B35 bullet train project: NHSRCL begins capability assessment for 350 kmph high-speed train development

B35 bullet train: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has initiated the capability assessment for the development of B35 bullet trains in the country. The ‘B35’ refers to a Bharat-made bullet train set with a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph.

These trainsets are being planned for deployment across all proposed bullet train corridors, including: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

The B35 trainsets are also expected to operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (India’s first bullet train project), where construction is progressing at a rapid pace. However, operations on the corridor will commence with the B28 trainsets before the introduction of the next-generation B35 trains.