B35 bullet train project: NHSRCL begins capability assessment for 350 kmph high-speed train development

3 min readUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 10:40 PM IST
B35 bullet train: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has initiated the capability assessment for the development of B35 bullet trains in the country. The ‘B35’ refers to a Bharat-made bullet train set with a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph.
These trainsets are being planned for deployment across all proposed bullet train corridors, including: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.
The B35 trainsets are also expected to operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (India’s first bullet train project), where construction is progressing at a rapid pace. However, operations on the corridor will commence with the B28 trainsets before the introduction of the next-generation B35 trains.
At present, construction is underway on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). The national transporter plans to operationalise the 97-km stretch from Surat to Vapi in Gujarat by August 2027.
“NHSRCL invites presentations from leading Rolling Stock manufacturers for assessment of their capabilities for development of High Speed Train B35 (max speed 350 kmph) for all high-speed corridors in India,” the corporation said in a statement available on website.
According to NHSRCL, the initial presentations will help to assess the capability of rolling stock manufacturers to design and manufacture high-speed trains for the country’s bullet train network. As part of the evaluation process, participating firms will be required to showcase their expertise in developing propulsion systems capable of supporting speeds of up to 350 kmph, their existing experience in propulsion system design and manufacturing, and their capabilities in designing vehicle electronics, including the Train Control and Management System (TCMS).
The evaluation will further focus on manufacturers’ capabilities to design mechanical systems for trains operating at speeds of up to 350 kmph, as well as their existing experience in the design and manufacturing of such systems.
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The assessment will also examine their Make in India capabilities and plans for production indigenously, the experience and expertise of their engineering and project teams, quality control processes and certifications at existing manufacturing facilities, etc.
“Focus will be on ability to develop a train that runs in Indian climatic conditions. Ability to design and manufacture key components like propulsion, vehicle electronics (TCMS), and mechanical systems will be key to be considered for development along with Make In India capability,” it added.
B28 bullet train
Currently, manufacturing of the B28 bullet train is underway at BEML’s Aditya facility in Bengaluru. The first B28 high-speed train is expected to be ready by early next year, following which it will be moved to the Surat depot for testing and trial runs on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR).
The B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph. The national transporter aims to roll out the first train by August 2027.