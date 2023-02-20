BVR Subrahmanyam appointed new CEO of Niti Aayog

The government on Monday approved the appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam as the CEO of NITI Aayog.

Subrahmanyam will succeed Parameswaran lyer, who will move to the United States after being appointed as executive director of the World Bank for a period of two years.

Subrahmanyam, who previously served as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, was considered to be among the few officers who were kept in the loop ahead of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Subrahmanyam is an expert on internal security. He was Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh before he was deputed to J&K after Governor’s rule was imposed in the state in June 2018 following the break-up of the PDP-BJP coalition government in the state.

The 56-year-old officer served as private secretary to then prime minister Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. After a stint with the World Bank, he again joined the Prime Minister’s Office in 2012. He continued in the Narendra Modi PMO for close to a year before moving back to his cadre state — until he was called to lead the bureaucracy in J&K.