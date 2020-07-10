Karnataka CM Yediyurappa quarantines self after his personal staff test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa clarified that he is healthy and will work from his personal residence in Bengaluru for the next few days. (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa clarified that he is healthy and will work from his personal residence in Bengaluru for the next few days. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday quarantined himself after a few staffers posted at his official residence ‘Krishna’ tested positive for Covid-19.

Yediyurappa clarified that he is healthy and will work from his personal residence in Bengaluru for the next few days. In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, he said, “Since a few staff at my official residence ‘Krishna’ have tested positive for COVID19, I will be working from my personal residence for the next few days. I will issue orders and suggestions via video conferencing. There is no need to worry. I am healthy.”

According to Chief Minister Office officials, three of Yediyurappa’s staff, including an electrician, a standby driver and a pilot vehicle staffer, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I appeal to everyone to take all precautionary measures and follow protocols issued by the government. Wear masks and ensure social distancing and help us contain the Covid-19,” Chief Minister added in the statement.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Karnataka Health department officials will take up sanitisation of the Krishna residence. On Thursday, Chief Minister held a cabinet meeting and also visited Karnataka’s largest Covid-19 care centre set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in North Bengaluru. Yediyurappa has cancelled all his engagements scheduled for Friday.

Earlier on June 19, Chief Minister’s official home residence Krishna was sanitised after the husband of a policewoman working there had tested positive for Covid-19. This had forced the CM to shift all the meetings scheduled at Krishna to Vidhana Soudha.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru alone reported 1,373 of the total 2,228 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Karnataka on Thursday taking the state’s tally of infections to 31,105.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 2,228 cases, 957 discharges and 17 deaths, according to the health department bulletin. Of the total positive cases, 12,833 persons have recovered and been discharged while 17,782 active cases are being treated at Covid-19 designated hospitals. 457 persons are admitted to the ICU.

The death toll in the state stands at 486. The following districts also reported a spike in cases: Dakshina Kannada (167), Kalaburagi (85); Dharwad (75); Mysuru (52); Ballari (41); Davangere (40); Shivamogga (37); Bagalkote (36); Kolar (34) and Chikkaballarpura (32).

