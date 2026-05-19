BJP veteran and former Uttarakhand CM B C Khanduri passes away

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 19, 2026 12:15 PM IST
B C KhanduriB C Khanduri. (Source: FB)
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Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B C Khanduri passed away on Monday after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun. He was widely known for his focus on development and good governance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Khanduri’s demise in a Facebook post. Dhami said Khanduri’s contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and his commitment to governance would always be remembered.

Describing him as a disciplined, hardworking and visionary leader, Dhami said Khanduri’s absence would be felt across the state and among the people he served for decades.

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