BJP veteran and former Uttarakhand CM B C Khanduri passes away

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B C Khanduri passed away on Monday after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun. He was widely known for his focus on development and good governance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Khanduri’s demise in a Facebook post. Dhami said Khanduri’s contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and his commitment to governance would always be remembered.

Describing him as a disciplined, hardworking and visionary leader, Dhami said Khanduri’s absence would be felt across the state and among the people he served for decades.