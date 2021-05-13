Azim Premji at RSS lecture: Truth and good science key to confront crisis

Industrialist and philanthropist Azim Premji said science and truth have to be the foundations to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, and the scale and spread of the pandemic need to be accepted truthfully.

Speaking during the ‘Positivity Unlimited’ series of lectures organised by the RSS-linked Covid Response Team and being aired on national public broadcaster Doordarshan National every day this week, Premji, founder of Wipro, said, “First, we must act with the greatest of speed on all fronts and these actions must be based on good science. Actions that are not based on science in reality have a detrimental effect on the cause.”

“At the core of the idea of good science is the matter of being willing to accept and confront the truth. So, we must confront this crisis, its scale, its spread and its depth truthfully. Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated,” Premji said in his two-minute video.

He added that “in this situation, the country must come together as one” and “we must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action”. Together, he said, “we are stronger; divided we continue to struggle”.

He also asked everyone to come together for the economically weaker sections of the population. “We have to be absolutely focused on the plight of the most vulnerable… All our actions must give the vulnerable the priority they deserve.”

Calling the situation “heartbreaking”, Premji said, “If we are to look at villages and those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also the economic effects that are devastating people’s lives”.

Arguing that the country needs to create a more equal society, he stated that as the nation comes out of this crisis, “we need to restructure our society and economy such that our country does not have this kind of inequity and injustice”.

He urged “everyone of us to come together and do everything we can and more because the hour demands it”.

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, who also spoke as part of the programme, urged people to remember God in this hour of crisis and to avoid negative information.

Advising people not to focus on TV news about the pandemic, he said, “We should avoid negative mentality and negative things. Negative things should be reduced as much as possible.”

Premji, Ravishankar and Nivedita Bhide, Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, were the three speakers on Wednesday’s edition of the Positivity Unlimited series, which began on Tuesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also scheduled to speak over the week.