Azamgarh: Several injured in Dalit-Muslim clash; three arrested

The three accused, all Muslims, were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Dalit. (Representational Image) The three accused, all Muslims, were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Dalit. (Representational Image)

Three persons were arrested on Friday over a clash between Dalit and Muslim groups at Bakhra village in Azamgarh the previous evening. The clash was allegedly sparked over a motorcycle mishap. The three accused, all Muslims, were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Dalit. At the time of filing this report, police said no complaint was lodged by the Muslim group. While several persons were injured the clash, the condition of one man is said to be critical.

According to police, the clash took place after a 17-year-old boy on a motorcycle accidentally hit a 10-year-old Dalit boy. Village head Mohammad Shahid said the Dalit boy was at his uncle’s house on Thursday. “At 6 pm, the boy was playing outside along with other children when the mishap happened. People in the area caught the motorcycle rider and assaulted him,” said Shahid. “They later let him off.”

The 10-year-old and 17-year-old suffered minor injuries. “Some time later, a group, including the motorcyclist’s family members, reached the house leading to the clash,” Shahid said. Circle Officer (CO), Phoolpur, Ravi Shankar Prasad said both sides threw bricks at each other. Later, police arrived and cane-charged the crowd to bring the situation under control, he added.

ASP, Rural (Azamgarh), Narendra Pratap Singh said around nine Dalits and four Muslims were injured. The injured persons are being treated at a district hospital. On a complaint from Mithai Lal, police on Friday lodged an FIR at Sarai Meer police station against 12 named and 15-20 unidentified persons from the other group on charges, including attempt to murder and rioting. Police have also invoked SC/ST Act in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App