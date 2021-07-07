Azamgarh: Opposition turns up heat on govt over ‘attack’ on Dalits

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the UP government’s “anti-Dalit mentality”, claiming that she had received information about a police attack on Dalit families in a village in Azamgarh district in connection with an incident that occurred on June 29.

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the state government over an alleged police attack on Dalits in a village in Azamgarh district’s Raunapur area last month, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the government.

While Mayawati said the alleged attack that occurred in Palia village on June 29 was “shameful”, Yadav claimed the incident was the result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s “thoko neeti [policy to shoot]”. The police have denied the allegations, and claimed that the “false accusations” were levelled following incidents of harassment and assault involving village chief Munna Paswan and his son. Two constables were grievously injured by Paswan and his aides, according to Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Mayawati on Tuesday tweeted, “It is shameful that instead of giving justice to the Dalit victims in Palia, Azamgarh police have come under pressure from the oppressors and have committed atrocities and inflicted financial losses on the victims. The government should take cognisance of the incident, take strict action against the accused and should compensate the victims financially.”

She said that considering the “seriousness of the incident of atrocities on Dalits by the police and oppressors”, a BSP delegation would soon visit the village soon. Akhilesh Yadav claimed that because of Adityanath’s “thoko neeti”, the police and other government officials had started considering atrocities on peaceful citizens their right.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders continued their agitation against the police in the village. The Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (ASP) is also part of the sit-in, which began on Sunday.

State Congress Secretary (Organisation) Anil Yadav said from Palia, “We will soon convert our sit-in to an indefinite hunger strike. We have spoken to the local administration and have told them our demands.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told The Indian Express that the district police were taking action in the matter. “Action is already underway in the case by the district police. One of our constables is badly injured in the assault by the accused. An investigation is underway,” he added.