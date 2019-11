Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s close associate and PRO, Fasahad Ali Khan ‘Shanu’, was declared an offender under the Goonda Act and externed from Rampur district for six months. The order was issued on Friday by Rampur ADM Ram Bharat Tiwari on the basis of a report, submitted to his office by the local police, seeking direction to extern Fasahad Ali from Rampur.