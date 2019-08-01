Azam Khan’s MLA son held for ‘obstructing’ police search at university

Rampur Police on Wednesday took into custody MLA Abdullah Khan, the son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, for allegedly creating obstacles during a search operation at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan is the chancellor of the university.

The police team had been looking for books allegedly stolen from Madrasa Aaliya.

Abdullah was later released on a personal bond by the court of the sub-divisional magistrate. He was booked under CrPC section 151 (breach of peace), informed Circle Officer, Swar area, Jairam.

In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party workers led by its state president Naresh Uttam and party legislators staged a protest, alleging that the BJP government in the state was targeting Azam Khan and his son out of vendetta.

Zubaid Khan, the principal of Madrasa Aaliya, lodged a complaint regarding the theft of books from the madrasa at Ganj Police Station on June 16 . The complaint was lodged against unidentified persons.

On Tuesday, the police claimed to have found nearly 2,000 books from the university’s library that were allegedly stolen from Madrasa Aaliya. The police team that conducted the search on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 16 books and manuscripts allegedly stolen from Madrasa Aaliya.

Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said Abdullah was detained because he was not letting the police do their job. “We were searching the university premises on Wednesday when Abdullah tried to stop policemen from entering the administrative block of the university, where MP Azam Khan generally sits,” said Sharma.

“We recovered around 2,000 books yesterday and some more books were recovered on Wednesday. We are conducting the searches based on inputs. A case had been registered in this regard,” Sharma added. After being released, Abdullah said, “The only thing we have done is that we have built a temple of education. Police and administration want to shut down this temple. We will not get intimidated.”