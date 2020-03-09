Azam Khan named in fresh land grabbing FIR

The latest case takes the total count of FIRs against him to 87. The latest case takes the total count of FIRs against him to 87.

Police have lodged a fresh FIR against jailed Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan for alleged embezzlement of land classified as Enemy Property.

The latest case takes the total count of FIRs against him to 87.

The FIR was lodged at Azim Nagar police station on Saturday under IPC Section 447 (criminal trespass) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

SHO, Azim Nagar, Amreesh Kumar, said the FIR was registered on a complaint by the Revenue Department. “The allegation is that a four-bigha land in Seengankheda belonging to the Revenue Department has been grabbed by Azam Khan for expansion of his (Mohammad Ali Jauhar) university,” said the SHO. The MP is Chancellor of the university.

The complaint stated, “The 0.286-hectare land is classified as ‘evacuated’ in revenue records. On this piece of land, the Jauhar Trust or Maulana Jauhar University has no ownership rights. The university’s chancellor Azam Khan has made the land part of the university premises and has encroached on it.” The complaint was lodged by Sadar tehsil Revenue Inspector Manoj Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.