Azam Khan, his wife and son declared absconders

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Express Photo) Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Express Photo)

Police on Thursday made announcements on the streets of Rampur for local Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife, Tanzeen, and son Abdullah — both SP MLAs — to appear before the court after they were declared absconding.

The case was registered against the three for cheating and forgery in Rampur after it was alleged that fake documents related to the date of birth of Abdullah Khan were forged by them. A notice under CrPC section 82 was issued against the trio last month.

Also, a local court also issued notice to Azam under section 82 of CrPC in two more cases registered last year. Azam has been asked to appear before the court, failing which an order for property attachment would be ordered against him. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant had been issued by the court, but he could not be arrested.

“In this case, it has been alleged that Abdullah had got two separate documents prepared in connection to his date of birth. Today, we made an announcement asking the three to appear before the court after a notice under section 82 CrPC was issued around 12 days ago. A chargesheet has been filed in this case,” said SHO of Ganj police station, Ramveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Rampur Additional District Government Counsel Ram Avatar Saini told The Indian Express that Azam Khan has been issued notices in two cases as he was not responding to the court summons. The two cases pending in the court include an FIR lodged by Azam’s neighbour and violation of model code of conduct during the recent polls.

“The first case was registered against him by his neighbour Arif Raza Khan under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). There was another case of model code conduct violation during 2019 Lok Sabha poll in which Azam had taken his vehicle inside polling booth. The action under section 82 CrPC was taken against him after police submitted to court that he is not appearing and is not responding to the summons,” said Saini.

“In another case of violation of model code of conduct, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Khan in another case of model code of conduct violation. In a speech given during the election, he had said that no one needs to fear any police or administrative officials and had used objectionable language. Also, a bailable warrant has been issued against Azam’s son, Abdullah Khan, for making an objectionable speech against BJP candidate Jayaprada,” he said.

