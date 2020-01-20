Azam Khan declared absconder for third time in a month

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Express photo by Vishal Srivstav) Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Express photo by Vishal Srivstav)

In more trouble for Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, a local court of Rampur has declared him an absconder after he failed to appear before it despite summons issued against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during Lok Sabha polls last year — a third such case against him in a month.

The other two cases in which the Rampur MP has been declared an absconder are related to alleged fraudulent birth documents of his son Abdullah, an MLA, and an alleged threat case filed by Azam’s neighbour.

“The same court has issued notices to Azam Khan in all the three cases directing him to appear before the court, failing which a property attachment order will be passed against him,” said government counsel Ram Avtar Saini.

“Azam Khan and Samajwadi Party’s Rampur district president Akhilesh Kumar were booked by Rampur police for not concluding the roadshow in the stipulated time given by the district administration during Parliament elections. The permission to hold a roadshow was obtained by Akhilesh Kumar,” said Saini.

An FIR was lodged at Rampur’s Swar police station under IPC section 171-G (false statement in connection with an election). The police have filed a charge-sheet against Azam and Kumar.

“Akhilesh Kumar obtained bail from the court. Azam Khan did not appear despite several summons. On Saturday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Dhirendra Kumar declared Azam Khan an absconder and invoked section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against him,” said Saini, adding that the court had fixed February 5 for the next date of hearing.

